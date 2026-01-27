$500 fine for man who tampered with bird trap, disrupting operation to manage crow population

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On Jan 27, Tan See Chee, 77, was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to a mischief charge.

SINGAPORE – An elderly man disrupted a National Parks Board (NParks) operation to manage the house crow population by tampering with a trap, causing three birds to escape.

Court documents stated that house crows are an invasive, non-native species in Singapore, and pose a threat to the native biodiversity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said: “They are also particularly protective of their young and may attack when they sense their offspring are threatened.

“Additionally, they can cause various nuisances such as noise disturbance, hygiene and cleanliness issues resulting from their feeding, and soiling of areas with their droppings.”

The DPP said that from 2023 to 2025, there was an increase in crow-related public feedback relating to issues such as public safety.

Between 2024 and 2025, NParks removed more than 12,000 crow nests and 20,000 crows from urban hot spots islandwide, the court heard.

In October 2025, NParks engaged a company called Bird Management to conduct crow population management operations in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

The company then set up a bird trap on a grass patch near Block 181.

Tan spotted the trap on Oct 20 that year.

DPP Heng said: “The accused saw that the bird trap was secured by cable ties. He had a pair of scissors with him, and he cut the cables ties.”

He then opened the door to the trap and three birds escaped. Court documents did not state if the birds were house crows.

A Bird Management employee , who was in the vicinity, saw Tan cutting the cable ties.

The employee then used a sound system linked to a CCTV camera near the trap to warn Tan, who walked away.

Another Bird Management employee alerted the police, and officers arrested Tan on Dec 15, 2025.