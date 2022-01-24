5 years detention for teen who killed father when he was 14

SINGAPORE - For months, a 14-year-old boy who had an Internet gaming addiction harboured thoughts of killing his father for restricting his access to computer games.

One morning in December 2020, feeling aggrieved that his father had falsely accused him of throwing away a scoop used for laundry detergent, the boy stabbed the 49-year-old in the neck at their Loyang condominium.

On Monday (Jan 24), the lanky, bespectacled boy, who turns 16 next month, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the High Court. He had been initially charged with murder.

He was sentenced to five years' detention - the first person here to be sentenced under a provision in the Children and Young Persons Act that allows the court to impose detention for murder, culpable homicide, attempted murder or causing grievous hurt.

Prosecutors had sought five to seven years' detention, while the defence asked for three to five years.

The boy, who has been remanded at the Singapore Boys' Home since his arrest, will likely continue to be detained there as he studies for his O levels this year.

Should he go on to take his A levels or N levels, he will be transferred to prison, which offers the necessary academic support, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Shui Hui told the court.

The boy, his parents and his younger brother cannot be named under the Act.

The court heard that the boy was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) when he was one year and eight months old.

He initially enrolled in Pathlight School for Primary 1 but transferred to a mainstream school shortly after as he was deemed to be sufficiently high-functioning.

In 2018, when he was 12, he was diagnosed with Internet gaming disorder and attended various counselling and therapy programmes to manage both disorders.

The court heard that he had a difficult relationship with his father, whom he saw as being "highly controlling" for limiting his access to his mobile phone and computer games.

His father monitored the boy closely and set regular tasks and assignments for him, including laundry duties, homework and assessment books.

"When the accused occasionally failed to comply with the deceased's instructions, the deceased would hit the accused and swear at him," said the DPP.