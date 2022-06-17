5 weeks' jail for recalcitrant offender who refused to pay taxi fares, attacked drivers

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant offender with a history of attacking taxi drivers did it again shortly after he was released from jail.

He attacked three taxi drivers in separate incidents, each time after refusing to pay for the ride.

Tan Wee Ming, 33, pleaded guilty to three charges that include the use of criminal force, and was sentenced to jail for five weeks.

Another two charges for refusing to pay taxi fares were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

His occupation and other details were not given in court documents.

The court heard that the three incidents occurred between 2018 and 2020.

In August 2018, Tan approached a 63-year-old taxi driver at Sultan Plaza around 7am with a woman and asked for a ride to Bukit Timah to drop off his friend, and then to Ang Mo Kio.

The driver, who was there to pick up his wife from work, obliged but told Tan that his wife would take the front seat. Tan agreed as he knew it would be tough to find another taxi at that point.

When the ride was over, the driver asked Tan to pay $42, based on the taxi meter, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Benedict Teong.

The DPP said: "The accused refused to make payment for the taxi fare as he felt it was too expensive to be correct and he alighted."

The driver confronted Tan, who shoved his shoulder, and the cabby almost fell.

Tan left after the man's wife tried to stop the dispute and the police were called.

The driver felt pain in his shoulder and received three days of medical leave.

Tan was located at a nearby coffee shop by the police on the same day and placed under investigation.