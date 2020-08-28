5 Singaporeans arrested, $230,000 worth of drugs seized: CNB

SINGAPORE -Drugs with an estimated street value of $230,000 were seized by the authorities in a bust on Thursday (Aug 27) that saw five Singaporeans arrested, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has said.

About 550g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 291g of heroin and 2kg of cannabis were seized from operations in Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, and Bukit Panjang Ring Road, CNB said on Friday.

The five Singaporeans comprised four men and one woman aged between 26 and 50.

In an evening raid on Thursday, CNB officers intercepted a car in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and arrested two men, aged 30 and 50. A bundle containing 537g of Ice and a torn cigarette box containing 13g of Ice were seized from the vehicle.

The 30-year-old was taken to his residence near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, where a 26-year-old woman was found and arrested. A search of the apartment yielded three bags containing 291g of heroin and a 1kg bundle of cannabis.

In a follow-up operation, officers found 10g of cannabis on a 47-year-old man, who was arrested in Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

Officers also raided a residential unit in the same block and arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly discarded a package out of the unit's window before he was arrested.

The package was later recovered by CNB and found to contain 965g of cannabis.

CNB said the total amount of Ice seized was enough feed the addiction of about 314 abusers for a week, while the cannabis seized could have fed the addiction of about 287 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.

