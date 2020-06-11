5 sentenced over separate offences linked to Covid-19

A beauty salon owner breached circuit breaker measures to provide massage and sexual services amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Jin Yin, 55, was fined $22,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. The Singaporean also admitted to providing massage services without a licence. She managed to pay the fine in full.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim said that Jin has owned In-Style Beauty Salon at Block 34 Upper Cross Street since November 2013, and was not issued a licence to provide massage services.

Circuit breaker measures were implemented on April 7 to curb the spread of Covid-19 and Jin was aware of them.

Mr Chan Fun Hwee, 67, came across an advertisement on online classifieds website Locanto.sg about Jin's services and contacted her on April 10 to book a two-hour package worth $150.

Mr Chan arrived at around 1pm. A resident who lived in the neighbourhood alerted the police after spotting him entering the salon's premises.

When police officers arrived at the salon later, the door was closed, with a sign on it stating that the place was not open for business.

But the officers could feel cool air from an air-conditioner wafting out and they knocked on the door.

Jin opened it about 10 minutes later and officers saw Mr Chan inside the salon.

Court documents did not state if he will be dealt with in court.

Jin was the only woman among five Singaporeans who were sentenced in court yesterday after committing offences linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The four men are: Eddie Neo Zhong Jie, 35; Yee Choon Wah, 52; Ong King Hwa, 63; and Lee Ah Loo, 66.

Yee was sentenced to four weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Ms Wong Yoke Kwan, 49, by performing a rash act.

Three other charges, including two under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, were considered during sentencing.

The unemployed man was in his Balam Road flat near Paya Lebar Road at around 6.30pm on April 18 when he thought he smelt cigarette smoke coming from neighbouring units.

Feeling angry, he used a golf club to smash a window in Ms Wong's flat, causing about $400 in damage. The glass shattered and a shard struck her right forearm, causing it to turn red.

Neo, who owns a drink stall at a coffee shop in Block 253 Jurong East Street 24, Yuhua Village, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and was fined $3,000 yesterday.

He verbally abused an enforcement officer from the Singapore Food Agency on April 13 after he was spotted selling surgical masks at the eatery.

Lee was fined $3,000. He had verbally abused a safe distancing ambassador on April 26. Court documents did not reveal details about this encounter.

On May 2, Lee approached the same man at the Beo Crescent Market, near Havelock Road, and asked for his particulars.

Lee later abused a nearby enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency with vulgar language.

Ong was fined $3,500. He had unlawfully left his Whampoa Drive flat on May 3 to meet a friend at a nearby stone bench.

He left his flat again five days later and was caught not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth.