5 more charges for accused in $3 billion money laundering case

SINGAPORE – Chinese national Zhang Ruijin, one of the 10 foreigners arrested in Singapore’s largest money laundering case involving more than $3 billion, was handed five more charges on April 26.

Zhang’s defence team confirmed that the April 30 date for him to plead guilty still stands.

The 45-year-old, who appeared in court via video link, faces a new charge involving the alleged use of a forged document to cheat Standard Chartered Bank.

The other four new charges stated that Zhang allegedly possessed HK$208 million ($36 million), which represented benefits of criminal conduct.

In August 2023, he was handed three charges involving forged documents to cheat CIMB Bank.

The fake documents include two sale agreements for properties in Macau and a loan agreement.

In total, he faces eight charges.

Zhang, who has been in custody for more than eight months, was arrested with his lover Lin Baoying, 44, in a bungalow on Pearl Island in Sentosa Cove on Aug 15, 2023.

Zhang and Lin have known each other for more than a decade, and their combined assets in Singapore are worth about $325 million, according to affidavits by investigating officers.

The pair were denied bail in October 2023 as they were flight risks and each held multiple passports. Zhang failed in his second attempt to secure bail in December.

Of the 10 foreigners involved in this money laundering case, three have been convicted and sentenced.

On April 2, Cambodian national Su Wenqiang, 32, who had 11 charges in total, was sentenced to 13 months’ jail after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering. He was the first in the group to plead guilty.

On April 4, Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges.

On April 16, Chinese national Wang Baosen, 32, was sentenced to 13 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges of money laundering.

Cambodian national Su Baolin, 42, who faces 13 charges, is expected to plead guilty on April 29.

Meanwhile, Vang Shuiming, 43, who is listed as a Turkish national in court documents, is set to plead guilty on May 14. He faces 22 charges in total.