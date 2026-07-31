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5 months’ jail for van driver who knocked over pedestrian, 91, leaving him in vegetative state

The 75-year-old driver, Ng Lian Phui, was sentenced to five months’ jail on July 31.

SINGAPORE – While driving along Toa Payoh Lorong 1, a van driver failed to notice a 91-year-old pedestrian crossing the road and his vehicle collided with the elderly man.

The victim, who was using a walking stick, was flung into the air and landed on the road. He suffered brain injuries and was left in a vegetative state after the accident.

The 75-year-old driver, Ng Lian Phui, was sentenced to five months’ jail on July 31. He pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention, causing grievous hurt.

He will also be disqualified from driving for six years after his release from prison.

Court documents stated that the victim and his wife were on their way to her physiotherapy class at Block 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on December 27, 2024.

To get to the block, they had to use a kerbless crossing. As they crossed the road, the victim was trailing behind his wife.

Ng, who was driving along the same road, failed to keep a proper lookout and did not see the elderly man until about six seconds after he entered the road, resulting in the collision.

An accident reconstruction report indicated that Ng’s perception-response time (PRT) was at least between 5.9 to six seconds, longer than a typical driver’s range of 1.3 to 2.2 seconds.

Said Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay: “The (report) indicated that if the accused had the typical PRT of between 1.3 seconds and 2.2 seconds , and if the van had been travelling at the road speed limit of 50kmh by which time the victim had already entered the road, the accused would have been able to stop the van to avoid a collision with the victim.”

After the accident, the elderly man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Medical reports revealed that he sustained several brain injuries, and had abrasions on his back and limbs.

While hospitalised, he developed seizures. He was later deemed to be in a vegetative state, with a low likelihood of functional recovery.

He remains dependent on caregivers for his mobility and sanitary needs, and is fed through a feeding tube, said the prosecutor.

His family members have also spent more than $94,000 on his medical and caregiving expenses.

Tay asked for a jail term of between 4.5 and six months and a driving disqualification of seven years for Ng.

He noted that Ng had a “sustained period of inattention”, given that his PRT was 3.7 to 4.7 seconds slower than a typical driver.

Ng’s lawyer, Roy Paul Mukkam from A.W. Law, asked for a fine and a driving disqualification for his client instead, citing Ng’s age and various medical conditions.

The defence lawyer told the court that his client was not speeding, distracted by his phone or intoxicated.

He argued that the harm caused to the victim was “invariably going to be high” as he was 91 years old at the time of the accident.

In response to this, District Judge Shawn Ho said the victim’s age did not matter, as he is still suffering as a result of the accident.

The Traffic Police said in their annual statistics release on Feb 26 that accidents involving elderly pedestrians continue to be a significant concern.

The number of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 203 cases in 2024 to 247 cases in 2025.

There were also more injured elderly pedestrians, from 193 in 2024 to 222 in 2025.

For driving without due care and attention and causing grievous hurt, an offender can be fined $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Ng asked for a deferment of sentence as he had to tend to his personal matters. He will begin serving his sentence on Aug 7.