5 men charged over traffic offences, including van driver who ran red light, hit 2 pedestrians

SINGAPORE - Five motorists, including a 31-year-old man who ran a red light and collided into two elderly pedestrians, were charged in court on Wednesday for various traffic offences.

The police said on Tuesday that these men, aged between 31 and 60, had failed to keep a proper lookout or stop at signalised pedestrian crossings, causing other road users to suffer serious injuries.

In the first case, the court heard that Uddin Helal, 31, was driving a van when he ran a red light at a pedestrian crossing near the junction of Rowell Road and collided into two elderly pedestrians who were crossing the road.

It was not mentioned in court how old the victims were and what injuries they suffered.

Uddin was charged for dangerous driving causing hurt, and he is expected to plead guilty in October.

In another case involving an elderly victim, Lee Hwee Choon, 60, was driving a van when he failed to exercise care as he made a left turn along Defu Lane 12 and hit a 72-year-old cyclist.

The accident, which happened in January, caused grievous hurt to the elderly woman. Details of her injuries were not mentioned in court documents.

Lee was fined $3,000 and disqualified from driving for five years on Wednesday for driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

In the third case, Mohamed Nizam Mohamed Rani, 50, a driver, was charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt after he collided into a taxi which had the right of way.

Mohamed Nizam was driving his car along Central Exchange Green towards One North Crescent in March when he failed to keep a proper lookout at the junction of Portsdown Road and did not stop at the stop line.

He collided with the taxi, causing it to spin before coming to a stop. The 50-year-old taxi driver suffered a rib fracture.

Mohamed Nizam’s case will be heard again in September. This is not his first traffic offence. He was previously charged with inconsiderate driving in 2022.