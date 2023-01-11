5 men face charges over alleged links to compromised FairPrice, Zalora customer accounts

SINGAPORE - Five men, allegedly linked to a series of compromised accounts involving customers of NTUC FairPrice supermarket and e-retailer Zalora, were charged in a district court on Wednesday.

Police said in an earlier statement that seven FairPrice and 53 Zalora customer accounts were compromised, leading to fraudulent purchases totalling $12,340.

On Wednesday, Jordan Cheah Jie En, 21; Leonard Por Jing Qing, 24; Marcus Chua Gui Rong, 26; Gabriel Ghor Chao Yang, 28 and Brian Teng Jing Yao, 33, were each handed one charge of dishonestly receiving stolen property.

All five allegedly committed their offences on Nov 15, 2022.

They were among six men who were arrested following an islandwide operation on Tuesday.

It was conducted after officers received multiple reports between Nov 15 and 24, 2022, about the compromised customer accounts.

According to court documents, Por and Chua allegedly received cartons of cigarettes, believed to be stolen property, at multiple FairPrice supermarkets.

Ghor is accused of receiving an NTUC e-voucher worth $954, and it was allegedly used to buy cigarettes.

Teng is said to have received items including NTUC e-vouchers worth $280 and seven cartons of cigarettes.

Cheah, who allegedly received NTUC e-vouchers worth $1,600, is said to have spent them on cigarettes.

Separately, he is also accused of one count of drug trafficking.

He was allegedly found with a packet of green vegetable matter, believed to be cannabis, in a Buangkok Crescent flat at around 9.30pm on Oct 4, 2022.

The cases of all five men have been adjourned to Jan 18.

For dishonestly receiving stolen property, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.