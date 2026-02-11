5 heavy-vehicle drivers charged with driving without due care and attention

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On Feb 11, the five men, aged between 28 and 50, were each handed one charge under the Road Traffic Act.

SINGAPORE – Five heavy-vehicle drivers have been hauled to court for allegedly driving without due care and attention in separate incidents.

The alleged actions of one of the drivers had caused his tipper truck to overturn, leading to an oil spill and resulting in the closure of two out of three lanes in Tuas South Avenue 4 for 10 hours in late 2025 .

They are: Indian nationals Selvam Maniraj, 30, Murugaiyan Elavarasan, 34, Anbalagan Rajkumar, 42, and Pattappan Moovendran, 50, and Myanmar national Sai Zay Yar Tun, 28.

(Clockwise from top left) Indian nationals Selvam Maniraj, 30, Murugaiyan Elavarasan, 34, Anbalagan Rajkumar, 42, and Pattappan Moovendran, 50, and Myanmar national Sai Zay Yar Tun, 28. ST PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG

On Jan 7 , Selvam was turning right into Tuas South Boulevard from Tuas Port Boulevard when his trailer overturned to the left. The police said the trailer blocked all three lanes of the road, which remained closed for around eight hours.

In another case on Dec 13, 2025 , Murugaiyan was driving along Tuas Road towards Gul Street 3 when his truck veered left and overturned to the right. The truck then mounted a kerb and uprooted a lamp post.

The police said this caused a road closure that lasted three hours and an estimated $1,700 of damage to the lamp post.

Separately, on Dec 12, 2025, Anbalagan was driving a tanker truck along East Coast Parkway towards Tanah Merah Coast Road. While negotiating a right bend, his front and rear right tyres entered a drain.

This resulted in around $6,300 of damage to the centre railings and road kerbs, causing a road closure lasting around three hours.

The police said a crane had to be deployed to lift the tanker from the drain.

On Dec 8, 2025, Pattappan was driving a tipper truck along a sharp right bend in Tuas South Avenue 4 when his vehicle skidded and overturned to the left, hitting the guard railings.

Extensive resources were needed to clear the oil spill caused, which resulted in the closure of two out of three lanes for 10 hours.

In another incident, Sai Zay Yar Tun was driving along Seletar Link on Dec 7, 2025, when he negotiated a right bend and his vehicle overturned, spilling sand onto part of the road and grass verge. This caused a road closure of around 6½ hours.

Murugaiyan’s case will be heard again on Feb 24, while the cases of the other four men were adjourned to March.

Those convicted of driving without due care and attention can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $1,500, or both. The driver can also be disqualified from driving.