5 arrested and $78,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB blitz, including 1kg of heroin

SINGAPORE - Five suspected drug offenders were arrested with $78,000 worth of drugs seized - including 1kg of heroin - in two operations on Thursday (Sept 19), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

The suspects include an 18-year-old Singaporean teenager found with 345g of cannabis, which CNB noted was enough to feed the addiction of 49 abusers for a week.

He was arrested at a Housing Board void deck near Serangoon North Avenue 1 and is being treated as a suspected drug trafficker. Officers also found a digital weighing scale in his residential unit.

In a second operation on Thursday, four men were caught. Three were linked to heroin, with one among them, a 48-year-old Singaporean man, suspected to be a trafficker.

Officers observed the 48-year-old and a 30-year-old Malaysian man meeting at a multi-storey carpark near Woodlands Avenue 6. After the Singaporean man left the carpark in a van, CNB arrested the Malaysian and found $3,000 on him.

Later, officers intercepted the van at the junction of Gambas Avenue and Sembawang Road, where the Singaporean man seen at the carpark was arrested, together with another Singaporean 49-year-old also in the van.

Both men were arrested and 462g of heroin was found in the vehicle.



Heroin and money found during a CNB operation on Sept 19, 2019. PHOTOS: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



Officers later escorted the 49-year-old suspect to his workplace near Yishun Street 81 where he worked as a cleaner. From his cleaner room, 563g of heroin, 34g of Ice and two Erimin-5 tablets were found.

Another 51-year-old Singaporean man found with a small amount of Ice and some drug-taking utensils was also arrested in the process.

In total, 1.025kg of heroin was seized, which CNB said can feed the addiction of 488 abusers for a week.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.