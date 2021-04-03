49-year-old man arrested for suspected involvement in murder of another 49-year-old man

SINGAPORE -A 49-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man, also 49.

The police said on Saturday (April 3) that they were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 10.15am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are known to each other," said the police.

The man will be charged with murder on April 5.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of murder could receive the death penalty.