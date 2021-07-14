43-year-old man nabbed for murder after man found dead with stab wounds in Punggol

SINGAPORE - A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man, 46, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement on Wednesday (July 14).

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit along Sumang Walk at about 3pm on Wednesday.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with multiple wounds, lying motionless outside the residential unit," said the police.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that both men knew each other.

The 43-year-old will be charged in court on Friday with murder, an offence that carries the death penalty if he is convicted.