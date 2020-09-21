43 men arrested for illegal horse betting

SINGAPORE - A multi-location operation led to the arrest of 43 men aged between 49 and 81 for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities, police said on Monday (Sept 21).

A total of $18,000 was also seized by the Central Police Division.

The operation, which took place between Sept 12 and 19, covered areas in Geylang Baru, Jalan Kukoh and Bendemeer, as well as in Telok Blangah Crescent, King George's Avenue and Smith Street.

Those found guilty of betting with a bookmaker can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Those who act as bookmakers can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

The police said they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," they added.