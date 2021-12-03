404 suspects, aged between 15 and 72, being investigated for alleged involvement in over 1,000 scams

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 404 suspected scammers and money mules believed to be involved in more than 1,000 cases of scams, with victims losing more than $13 million in total.

The cases included Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, government or China official impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, credit-for-sex and loan scams, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday (Dec 3).

The 283 men and 121 women, aged between 15 and 72, were rounded up in a two-week operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions between Nov 19 and Thursday.

The 404 are assisting in investigations into cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

If found guilty of providing payment services without a licence, an offender may be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police say they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, the police advise members of the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, visit Scam Alert's website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at the police's website. All information will be kept confidential.