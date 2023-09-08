4 years’ jail for teacher who molested male pupil on five occasions in school

SINGAPORE - A male teacher who molested an 11-year-old boy on five occasions in their primary school between 2017 and 2018 was sentenced to four years’ jail on Friday.

Before handing down the sentence, Senior District Judge Bala Reddy said he found that the 44-year-old teacher’s offences were not premeditated, and that they were instead random and opportunistic.

The judge also found that the victim had not been subjected to violence.

The prosecution had earlier urged the court to sentence the offender to between 54 and 66 months’ jail. They also asked for him to be given between five and 15 strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutors Lim Ying Min and Angela Ang said that the teacher’s acts of abuse had affected the victim greatly.

“This impact also led to practical consequences in the victim’s life – from the loss of his love for (a uniformed group that the teacher had handled) to his unfortunate failure of his O-level examinations, as a result of the re-traumatisation he experienced in the course of trial,” they said.

In August, the teacher was convicted of five molestation charges after a trial. The offender, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, has been suspended from duty since November 2018.

In earlier proceedings, DPPs Lim and Ang said in their submissions that the victim has a fractured family history.

During the trial, the victim testified that his relationship with his stepfather was “not good”.

The prosecutors said: “The (stepfather) would beat and scold him... and would do so with his hand or his belt. The victim would end up with bruises on his face or belt marks on his arms as a result.”

They added that the victim was also not close to his mother, as she was focused on her newborn daughter.

In 2016, the boy joined a school uniformed group which the offender was in charge of. The victim started confiding in the teacher about his family problems the following year.