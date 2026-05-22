4 weeks’ jail, fine for repeat drink-driving offender who hit kerb at Upper Bukit Timah

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Adam Hashim, 42, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined $12,000 after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

SINGAPORE - A man with a chequered driving record was hauled to court on May 22 for hitting a kerb while drink-driving along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Adam Hashim, 42, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined $12,000 after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

He will also be disqualified from driving for 60 months from the date of his release.

The court heard that he had past convictions of drink driving, driving while under disqualification, and driving without due care or reasonable consideration in 2008 and 2010.

For his current offence, the police prosecutor said Adam was at Chijmes with his clients on the night of July 9, 2025, where he drank around two pints of beer. He stopped drinking after midnight.

At around 2.30am on July 10, 2025, Adam was driving from Chijmes to his office at Woodlands when he failed to keep a proper control of his car at Upper Bukit Timah Road and veered to right, hitting a kerb.

A Traffic Police (TP) officer who was dispatched to the scene noticed that Adam reeked of alcohol. It was not stated in court documents how TP was alerted to the accident.

Adam was arrested after failing a breathalyser test. He was later found to have 45 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in every 100ml of breath, more than the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The police prosecutor said Adam had a poor driving antecedents and was liable for enhanced punishment.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Eric Liew of Advox Law said no property was damaged and no injuries were sustained by anyone in the accident.

Mr Liew said his client was in his twenties when he was convicted for his previous traffic offences and has since matured.

“He is now in his forties. The long passage of time is significant. It demonstrates that the accused is not a habitual drink driver, nor is this a case of persistent or repeated disregard for road safety,” added the lawyer.