4 teens arrested for robbing and injuring two victims aged 14 and 16

SINGAPORE - Four teens, aged between 18 and 19, were arrested on Friday (Aug 5) for allegedly robbing and injuring two victims, who are 14 and 16.

The police said they were alerted to an alleged case of assault along the back lane of Arab Street on Thursday at 9.20pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of four teens had allegedly assaulted the two victims and demanded cash and mobile phones from them.

"Out of fear, the victims complied with the instructions and handed over cash amounting to $20 and one mobile phone each to the group before they fled. Both victims suffered some bruises and lacerations," said the police.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the assailants through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras, and arrested them within 18 hours of the reported crime.

The group will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt. If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to 20 years and receive up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Commander of Central Police Division and assistant commissioner of police Jeremy Ang said: "The police take a serious view of violent offences committed in public and will hunt down the perpetrators relentlessly. We will spare no effort to ensure that such criminals who endanger the public's sense of safety and security are dealt with firmly and to the fullest extent of the law."

The police said that in such situations, members of the public should remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible.