4 S'poreans, Russian accused of conspiracy to cheat banks

A Singaporean director of 19 local companies allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with a Russian man to cheat three banks here, a district court heard yesterday.

Andruew Tang You Liang, 30, who was charged with four counts of cheating, is said to have worked with Vadim Koryagin, 51, to commit the offences between April 2014 and May 2016.

Tang allegedly cheated OCBC Bank on two occasions.

He is also accused of cheating DBS Bank and Maybank Singapore.

He is said to have concealed from the banks the "ultimate beneficial ownership" of four companies linked to him.

Tang is a current director of Evoque Capital and a former director of the other three: Babo Group, Sensetec and Fortress Global.

According to the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants website, a "beneficial owner" is defined as "the natural person (or persons) who ultimately own or control a client and/or the natural person on whose behalf a transaction is being conducted".

This includes "those persons who exercise ultimate effective control over a legal person or arrangement".

Tang is also a current director of a firm known as Transatlantic Partners.

Andruew Tang You Liang, 30, who was charged with four counts of cheating, is said to have worked with Vadim Koryagin, 51, to commit the offences between April 2014 and May 2016.... Joel Sam Thomas, 35; Phee Sim Gek, 41, and Seet Mei Siah, 62, face up to four counts of cheating each. They are also said to have engaged in a conspiracy with Koryagin to cheat banks.

The Straits Times reported in 2017 that it was one of two Singapore-based companies added to a United States blacklist that year for supporting the North Korean regime.

The other company was Velmur Management.

The US Treasury had earlier said that the two companies helped provide oil to North Korea and attempted to use the US financial system to send millions of dollars in payments on behalf of North Korea-related transactions.

Three Russians have been named as the main operatives behind the two companies.

Transatlantic Partners and Velmur Management were not mentioned in Tang's court documents.

Koryagin faces 30 counts of cheating and his bail was set at $10,000.

He will be back in court on Jan 24 next year.

Yesterday, three other Singaporeans were also taken to court over similar cheating charges.

Joel Sam Thomas, 35; Phee Sim Gek, 41, and Seet Mei Siah, 62, face up to four counts of cheating each.

They are also said to have engaged in a conspiracy with Koryagin to cheat banks.

The four Singaporeans, including Tang, were each offered bail of $5,000.

Their cases have been adjourned to next month.

For each count of cheating, offenders can be jailed for up to three years and fined.