4 S’porean victims found in multinational police operation targeting online child sexual abuse

SINGAPORE - A recent multinational police operation targeting online child sexual exploitation and abuse material uncovered four Singaporean children among the victims.

Revealing this for the first time, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times that the operation was the first for the offence that it organised involving other jurisdictions and its biggest such probe to date.

The operation took place between Feb 26 and March 29, and also involved the police in Hong Kong and South Korea.

“Four Singaporean victims have been identified thus far, and appropriate victim care has been accorded to the victims.

“The SPF adopts a victim-centric approach to care for victims of online child sexual exploitation,” the police said without providing further details.

In their statement, the police said international cooperation is needed to tackle crimes against children effectively, and noted that the proliferation of the internet and social media has facilitated the production and sharing of child sexual abuse materials.

“Such cross-border operations are testament to the SPF’s commitment to play a proactive role in curbing the scourge of online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“By working with like-minded police forces internationally, we are able to strengthen the reach of our law enforcement efforts. Our children are only safe when our region is safe from child sexual abuse materials,” the police said, adding that they will spare no effort to protect children from such harm.

“We adopt a comprehensive approach comprising legislation, enforcement, technological tools, rehabilitation and international collaboration to deal with the threat of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology and Annabelle Kids, said child sexual abuse is traumatic due to the nature of the betrayal, feelings of powerlessness, stigmatisation and traumatic sexualisation.

“The creation and distribution of child sex abuse material add a layer of trauma.

“Victims face constant fear and a sense of vulnerability due to the permanence of the abuse material and the ease of its future distribution through the internet.

“They struggle with strong feelings of anger, guilt, humiliation and powerlessness, while also fighting a lifelong battle to preserve their integrity,” added Dr Chow.

She said many victims worry that the circulation of the distributed materials will never end, and fear being recognised by someone who has seen the materials.

“This worry is real, as victims can be identified and re-victimised through assault, stalking, shaming or blackmail, often resulting in further trauma,” she said, adding that victims may experience relationship difficulties, such as limited or no contact with their families, challenges in becoming parents themselves, and issues with spouses.

“Some report feeling over-sexualised in subsequent social and romantic relationships, struggling to comfortably take photos or selfies with friends, or wishing to hide from public interactions.

“These struggles can exacerbate interpersonal difficulties and feelings of isolation,” said Dr Chow.