4 men under investigation for abusing safe distancing enforcement officers

SINGAPORE - Four men, aged between 24 and 61, are being probed for abusing safe distancing enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In one of the cases, a 53-year-old man punched two officers who were on enforcement duty at Redhill Food Centre on Oct 23.

The man, who was said to be dining with three others, was found to be unvaccinated and prohibited from dining in.

When he was told to leave the food centre, he punched one of the officers in the face and the other in the neck.

He was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt. The man and his friends are also under investigation for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

In a separate incident on Oct 2, a safe distancing enforcement officer at Sims Vista Market and Food Centre was threatened by a 61-year-old man with a beer bottle after he was advised to pull up his mask to cover his nose.

The man had initially ignored the officer's instructions by walking away. When he was given the same advice again, he reacted angrily and swore at the officer.

He was then arrested for public nuisance.

In an incident on Sept 15, an officer told three men at Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre at Bishan that they should not be dining together in a group of three.

In response, one of the men hurled vulgarities at the officer and flung a bowl of noodles at him, causing the officer's clothes to be stained.

The officer was not injured, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 2), who added that the 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

The other incident happened at the Golden Mile Food Centre on Oct 1.

An officer had stepped in when he saw a man intermingling with his friends, who occupied three tables.

Although the officer told him not to do it, he continued to move across tables. As the officer was taking down his details, a 30-year-old man hurled vulgarities at the officer.

The man's two friends were also probed for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.