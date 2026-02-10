4 men charged with graft linked to contract between Singapore Tourism Board and firm

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On Feb 10, Zhang Shunda, 36; Reeve Ho Chee Leong, 49; Tan Buck Kiang, 59 and Lim Beng Poh, 61 were charged with graft and falsification of accounts.

SINGAPORE – Three senior executives from different firms allegedly worked together to give bribes totalling $14,600 to a man from a company called Constellar Venues, which manages the Singapore Expo.

Their alleged offences were said to be linked to at least one contract between Constellar Venues and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Each man was handed between four and six charges.

At the time of the alleged offences, Lim was the chief culinary officer of Constellar Venues while Zhang was a director at a firm called Emerald Prestige Services.

Court documents stated that Ho and Tan were then directors at SG Global Holdings. At the time, Tan was also a director at a company called Culinox Ventures Asia.

Zhang, Ho and Tan allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to give a bribe of $13,800 to Lim on or around Jan 14, 2023.

They purportedly gave the bribe to him as a reward for engaging Emerald Prestige Services as a food and beverage vendor for the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 at the Singapore Expo.

This alleged offence was said to be linked to a contract between Constellar Venues and the STB.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that in January 2023, all four men allegedly conspired with one another to falsify an invoice belonging to Culinox Ventures.

A CPIB spokesperson added: “Tan eventually falsified a corresponding invoice amounting to (nearly $14,000) as payment for works that were purportedly provided by Culinox Ventures to (SG Global Holdings) which were, in fact, never performed.”

On or around April 22, 2023, Tan, Zhang and Ho allegedly worked together again to give another bribe of $800 to Lim to introduce Magnifique Coffee – a coffee brand under Emerald Prestige Services – to Constellar Venues’ food and beverage partners.

This was purportedly done to advance the business interests of Emerald Prestige Services with Constellar Venues.

The CPIB spokesperson said: “(Emerald Prestige Services) was subsequently engaged by (a separate catering company) as a vendor for a Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) event held between Nov 7 and 11, 2022 at (the) Singapore Expo.”

According to court documents, this alleged offence was also said to be linked to a contract between Constellar Venues and the STB.

In 2021, Tan was also a director of a company called Cheng Moh Huat Trading Supplier & Co (CMHTSC).

Separately, Lim allegedly accepted a bribe of $2,200 from Tan on or around Oct 12 that year, as a reward to advance the business interests between CMHTSC and Constellar Venues.

“CMHTSC earned (nearly $50,000) between 2020 and 2021 from the sale of packaging products to Constellar Venues,” said the CPIB spokesperson.

Lim is expected to plead guilty to March 25, while the cases involving the other three men will be mentioned again in court on March 11.