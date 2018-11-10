4 men charged over illegal fireworks

Four men were taken to court yesterday over three separate incidents involving illegal fireworks in Yishun, Bukit Batok West and Joo Seng Road near Upper Aljunied Road on Tuesday.

A. Hariprasanth, 18; Elvis Xavier Fernandez, 25; Jeevan Arjoon, 28, and Alagappan Singaram, 54, are accused of discharging dangerous fireworks.

On Wednesday, two other men were charged over their alleged involvement in an illegal fireworks display in Little India earlier this week. Thiagu Selvarajoo, 29, is accused of letting off dangerous fireworks while Siva Kumar Subramaniam, 48, allegedly abetted him.

All six men are Singaporeans and court documents did not state if there are links between the cases. Court documents also did not reveal how they obtained the fireworks.

Jeevan allegedly let off fireworks at an open field in front of Block 504B Yishun Street 51 at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to loud sounds in the area that morning and found cylinders containing explosive materials there. Officers arrested him the next day.

Hariprasanth and Alagappan are accused of discharging a box of "25 Shot Cake" at an open space adjacent to Block 194B Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at around 7.40pm on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Fernandez is said to have discharged a bundle of six "whistling fire sparkles" at Block 18 Joo Seng Road about three hours later. Officers arrested him on Thursday.

The four men charged yesterday were each offered bail of $5,000. Jeevan will be back in court on Nov 23 while Fernandez will return five days later. The cases involving Hariprasanth and Alagappan have been adjourned to Nov 30. Thiagu and Siva Kumar have been remanded at Central Police Division and will be back in court on Nov 14.

The police said: "Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks. The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law."

The Government started regulating the use of fireworks in 1968 when the practice of lighting celebratory fireworks became a serious public safety issue. A total ban was rolled out on Aug 1, 1972.