4 men allegedly used fake Grab accounts to submit bogus claims, causing over $58k in losses

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporeans Alex Wang Xiang Yi, Lee Yong Ze, Loh Jing Jie, and Dzulqarnain Muhamad, were handed multiple cheating charges on Nov 28.

SINGAPORE – Four men allegedly worked together to create fake accounts on ride-hailing company Grab and submitted fraudulent claims, causing more than $58,000 in losses to it.

In a statement on Nov 27, the police said that officers received a report from Grab Singapore on July 16, stating that it had detected multiple fraudulent bookings made between May and July.

A police spokesperson added that the earnings were credited to registered Grab wallets even though no actual jobs had been completed.

Singaporeans Alex Wang Xiang Yi, 30; Lee Yong Ze, 30; Loh Jing Jie, 33; and Dzulqarnain Muhamad, 35, were handed multiple cheating charges on Nov 28.

Wang faces 31 charges – the most among the four men.

Among other allegations, he is accused of duping GrabTaxi Holdings into believing that he had completed 109 bookings between June 1 and 16. Court documents stated that Grab then transferred more than $1,600 to a wallet on the portal.

Besides cheating, Wang is also accused of other offences including forgery that were not linked to Grab. On or around Aug 13, 2021, he allegedly forged an invoice purportedly from an automobile company and billed it to another man.

Lee faces nine cheating charges, while Loh and Dzulqarnain face three charges each. The trio is accused of a similar method to cheat Grab.

The cases involving all four men have been adjourned to December and January.