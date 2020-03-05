4 men accused of conspiring to get their wives raped

Four men have appeared in a district court after they allegedly conspired with one another for each of their wives to be raped.

The Singaporean men, who are now 38 (A), 41 (B), 43 (C) and 51 (D) years old, currently face multiple rape charges.

Three other Singaporean men, allegedly linked to the case, are also accused of rape.

They are 34, 41 and 45 years old.

The seven men allegedly committed the offences between 2010 and 2018.

They cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court to protect the women's identities.

Court documents, however, did not indicate which woman was married to which man.

At least four women were involved.

The women's names were also redacted from court documents, which did not state what happened to the women before they were sexually assaulted.

The offences were alleged to have taken place in various locations, including Housing Board flats in north-eastern Singapore.

Around 2010, the youngest husband, A, allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with the 43-year-old man, C, to rape a woman who was then 29 years old.

Husband A, 38, is also accused of making similar arrangements with the other two husbands - B and D - around 2013 and 2014.

According to court documents, husband A also committed rape between 2012 and 2018.

He currently faces seven charges - the most among all the men.

Husband B, 41, faces four charges.

On two occasions around 2012, he allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with husband A to rape a 35-year-old woman.

He is also accused of conspiring with husband A to commit a similar offence the following year.

In 2014, husband B allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman.

Husband C, 43, allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with husband A to rape a 42-year-old woman in 2018.

Husband C is also accused of raping a 38-year-old woman in 2010 and sexually penetrating a 29-year-old woman that year.

As for husband D, 51, he allegedly conspired with the 45-year-old man to rape a 44-year-old woman in 2017.

Husband D is also accused of raping a 32-year-old woman in 2013.

The seven men will be back in court next month.

All seven suspects were not granted bail, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

Those convicted of rape can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Offenders who are over 50 years old will not be caned due to their age.