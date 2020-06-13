4 charged over breach of circuit breaker measures

Two of four men charged yesterday with unlawfully leaving their homes during the circuit breaker period were accused of doing so to harass others on behalf of loan sharks.

Lee Chang Hui, 28, faces 10 other charges related to loan-shark activities, while Wang Hainan, 31, was charged with two counts of loan-shark harassment. These charges were in addition to their alleged circuit breaker offences.

The remaining two men - Suhaimi Subri, 32, and Mohammed Firduas Attan, 49 - were also accused of theft-related offences and housebreaking respectively.

Court documents stated that Lee illegally left his flat in Serangoon North Avenue 1 on four days in May and went to 10 flats across the island.

At nine of these flats, he allegedly harassed debtors on behalf of a loan shark known as "GG" by locking their gates with bicycle locks.

Lee was also accused of placing pieces of raw pork on the front porches of two of the flats - in Jurong West and in Yung Kuang Road near Jurong Lake Gardens.

Wang, a Chinese national, allegedly harassed debtors on behalf of a loan shark, who was not named in court documents, after leaving his residence in Hoe Chiang Road in Tanjong Pagar on June 2 and 3.

Court documents said Wang locked the gates of a flat in Serangoon North Avenue 1 and another in Tampines Central, where he placed a note relating to the alleged loan.

Suhaimi was accused of leaving his Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 flat and stealing from a car in the basement carpark of Cluny Court in Bukit Timah Road on May 20.

Court documents said he smashed the rear windows of the car with a screwdriver to steal items worth $9,000 in it. He allegedly broke the window of another car in a separate attempt at theft.

Suhaimi also faces one charge for illegally possessing a 11cm-long knuckle duster at home on May 22.

Firdaus was charged with unlawfully leaving his home in Jurong West Avenue 1 on April 30. Later, on the same day, he broke into a house in Geylang to steal a bag and a wallet worth $400, as well as $6 in cash.

Court documents stated that Firdaus also breached safe distancing measures earlier that day by meeting another person, Noraizam Abdullah, in Geylang "to consume alcohol together".

Lee, Wang and Firdaus are expected to be back in court on July 3, while Suhaimi is expected to plead guilty to his charges on June 29.

All four could each be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 if convicted of breaching circuit breaker measures for the first time. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.