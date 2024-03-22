$3k fine for man who hit MRT station platform door with fire extinguisher and shattered it

SINGAPORE – An intoxicated man became unruly in August 2023 after consuming around 10 cups of liquor, and he used a fire extinguisher to strike a platform screen door at an MRT station, causing it to shatter.

Tan Wee Jian’s actions caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage, for which he made full restitution in December 2023.

The 33-year-old man was fined $3,000 on March 22 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief.

On Aug 23, 2023, he left his workplace with his colleagues for dinner and he drank around 10 cups of whisky and sake.

Details about his workplace and the eatery were not disclosed in court documents.

Tan was drunk by the time he reached Raffles Place MRT station shortly after midnight and squeezed through a gantry.

He exited the gantry at the same station at 12.17am by using his hand to forcibly push it open.

Five minutes later, he went towards some shutters in the vicinity and kicked them twice.

After that, he forced open a casing and activated a fire alarm when he took out a fire extinguisher.

Shortly before 12.30am, he used the fire extinguisher to strike a glass panel of a nearby convenience store four times.

Tan then walked along a walkway while spraying his surroundings with residue from the fire extinguisher.

He later made his way to Platform D of the MRT station, dragging the extinguisher with him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adelle Tai told the court: “The accused, intending to cause wrongful loss to the public, swung the fire extinguisher against the platform screen door... As a result of the accused’s actions... the glass of the platform screen door shattered.

“The accused then continued loitering around the area before again swinging the fire extinguisher against another platform screen door. Shortly after, the station master took over custody of the fire extinguisher.”

The police were alerted on Aug 24, 2023, and Tan was charged in court later that year.

Court documents did not state why Tan had behaved in such a manner that morning.

For each count of mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.