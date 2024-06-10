$3b money laundering case: Su Jianfeng sentenced to 17 months, last of 10 to be sent to jail

SINGAPORE - Dubai property broker Su Jianfeng has been sentenced to 17 months’ jail, making him the last of the 10 foreigners arrested in an anti-money laundering blitz in August 2023 to be sent to jail.

The 36-year-old Vanuatu national, who is originally from China, had pleaded guilty on June 6 to money laundering and forgery.

Another 12 charges were taken into consideration. They range from forgery and money laundering, to manpower-related offences for hiring a personal chef without a valid work pass.

District Judge James Elisha Lee on June 10 said Su had demonstrated a high degree of disregard for the law in Singapore, with the charges showing he persistently committed the acts over a significant period of time.

As part of his sentence, Su agreed to forfeit $178.9 million of his assets to the state. His forfeited assets represent 95.5 per cent of the $187 million fortune seized from him and his wife Chen Qiuyan.

Court documents showed just after the couple relocated to Singapore in August 2020, they amassed a portfolio of assets which included 12 properties worth $63.9 million and seven vehicles worth $5.2 million.

To explain his wealth, Su deceived two banks in Singapore by submitting a number of property sales contracts knowing they were false.

Two of the contracts, which he submitted to Maybank Singapore, were for the sale of DC The Grand property number 5101 and property number 3009 to one Li Bao.

A third contract, which was also given to Maybank, was for the sale of Residences_E2 property number 2302 to a Lin Zhenghu.

Su claimed that deposits of $1,029,970 and $969,970 made by a firm named Tuo Xin You were proceeds from the sale of the property.

A fourth contract was for Address Boulevard property number 3101, which was purportedly sold to a Wong Hiuluen, which Su submitted to OCBC Bank.

A fifth contract was for the sale of Emaar Square Bldg 2 property number 408 to a Zhou Weihong, which was also handed to OCBC.

Su claimed that a deposit of $2,999,980 made by Wecord Rich Trading Company was from the sale of the property.

He had also submitted two loan agreements to OCBC that he knew were forged.

In court, Su claimed to have made money as a real estate agent in Dubai.