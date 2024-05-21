$3b money laundering case: Only woman accused gets 7 new charges, wants early date to plead guilty

SINGAPORE - The sole woman accused in the $3 billion money laundering case was handed seven new charges on May 21, including for using forged documents and possessing benefits of criminal conduct.

Chinese national Lin Baoying, 44, now faces 10 charges, including one charge of perverting the course of justice.

Her lawyer Chew Kei-Jin told the court he will be seeking a date for her to plead guilty.

When this was translated to Lin in Mandarin, she replied: “Yes, I hope it can be an early date.”

Aside from her seven new charges, the two forgery charges handed to her in August 2023 were amended to using a forged document as a genuine one.

She was among 10 foreigners arrested that month following an islandwide raid led by the Commercial Affairs Department into what would turn out to be Singapore’s largest money laundering case.

On May 21, she was handed one new charge of forgery, two charges of using forged documents and four charges of possessing benefits of criminal conduct.

According to court documents on her forgery charge, Lin allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with one Liu Kai and one Li Hongmin to commit forgery to cheat Bank Julius Baer & Co on or before Nov 24, 2020.

Separately, Lin allegedly submitted a forged document to UOB Kay Hian, purporting to be an agreement for the sale of a property in Macau, to justify a deposit of HK$7.5 million (S$1.2 million) into her account.

She also allegedly submitted a forged document, which she claimed was a loan agreement, to OCBC Bank to justify a deposit of HK$5 million into her account.