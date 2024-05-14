$3b money laundering case: Man jailed 13 months, 6 weeks, forfeits highest amount of assets seized

SINGAPORE - The accused in Singapore’s $3 billion money laundering case who faces the most number of charges has also forfeited the most amount of assets seized to the state.

Vang Shuiming, 43, was sentenced to 13 months and six weeks’ jail after pleading guilty on May 14 to two counts of money laundering and one count of submitting a forged document to a bank.

Nineteen other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Vang agreed to forfeit about $180 million of the $199 million worth of assets, cash, vehicles, properties and luxury items belonging to him and his wife which were seized by the police.

This is the highest amount forfeited by an accused person in this case, so far.

Five others convicted had forfeited between $5.9 million and $165 million in assets.

Also known as Wang Shuiming, the Turkish national who is originally from China is one of 10 foreigners arrested in a money laundering probe in August 2023 that saw more than $3 billion in cash and assets seized.

Vang faced 22 charges in total – four counts of money laundering and 18 counts of submitting forged financial documents to banks.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh told the court that in 2021, Vang arranged for HK$299 million (S$51.8 million) to be remitted from Indonesia to his Citibank Singapore account.

When Citibank asked him about the remittance, Vang submitted documents through former Citibank employee Wang Qiming, claiming all the funds transferred came from Vang himself.

UOB Kay Hian and Swiss bank Bank Julius Baer & Co, whom Vang had accounts with, also queried him on his source of wealth.

Vang told them his money came from three companies in China, and provided financial statements from these firms to substantiate his claim.

These statements were all forged, said DPP Koh.