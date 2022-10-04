40 people under investigation after raids in Orchard Towers and other locations

SINGAPORE - The 11 women hid their faces with their hands, surrounded by policemen in plainclothes during a raid on a massage parlour in Balestier Road.

The women, all believed to be Chinese nationals, were purportedly engaged in vice-related activities and were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

They wore heavy make-up and some were dressed skimpily. The Straits Times witnessed the raid on Sept 30.

A few metres away, in individual booths, some men said to be customers were assisting with police investigations.

A male Chinese national believed to be the operator of the two-storey unit crouched in a corner by the door.

At 3pm, the suspects lined up against a wall and had their statements taken.

They were then led to a police vehicle and taken away at 4.30pm.

Multiple bags containing hundreds of condoms were seized.

The crackdown was part of a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted between Sept 24 and Oct 1. It was led by Tanglin Police Division and supported by the Central Narcotics Bureau, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Customs.

The operation, which covered locations such as Balestier Road, Orchard Road and Clarke Quay, saw 40 people investigated for alleged involvement in vice, illegal gambling and gang activities. They were aged between 20 and 81.

At around 5pm on Sept 30, Tanglin Police Division officers raided another massage parlour, housed in a condominium unit in Sophia Road.

A woman, believed to be a Chinese national, was arrested. She rented the two-bedroom unit and allegedly advertised sexual services online.

The unit contained massage beds and what appeared to be facial machines. Displayed prominently on a table were two certificates which claimed that the woman was a beauty specialist.

However, in screenshots seen by ST, she allegedly offered sexual services, with an intimate massage package listed for $120.