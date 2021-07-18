39 people nabbed after Saturday raid on illegal entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE - A total of 39 people were found socialising in illegal entertainment outlets in the latest police operation following the emergence of the KTV cluster last week.

In a release on Sunday (July 18), the police said they have arrested three men, aged between 24 and 37, for supplying liquor without a licence.

The men are believed to be operators of the outlets along Selegie Road and Tagore Lane.

The other 36 people - 16 men and 20 women - are being investigated for not complying with safe distancing rules. They are aged between 20 and 38.

During the operation on Saturday (July 17), the police seized karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and beer cans from the outlets.

They said public entertainment and liquor are believed to have been provided at the outlets without a valid licence.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," the police added.

"The police take a stern view of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

Those found guilty of supplying liquor and providing public entertainment without a valid licence may be fined up to $20,000 a charge.

Those convicted of breaching safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.