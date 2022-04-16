381 suspects nabbed over scams that saw victims lose $8.9m

More than $8.9 million was lost to scammers rounded up in a 21/2-week operation conducted by the police between March 29 and Thursday. A total of 254 men and 127 women, aged between 16 and 84, are now being investigated for their involvement in scamming or as money mules.

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 990 cases of scams, which are mainly Internet love scams, and scams involving e-commerce, China/government officials impersonations, investments, jobs and loans.

They are being investigated for allegedly cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Convicted money launderers can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 or both.

Those found guilty of providing unlicensed payment services can be fined a maximum of $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police said they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with according to the law.

They advise the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile number to avoid being held accountable as an accomplice to crimes.

Those with information related to such scams are advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at their website. For more information on scams, people can visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.