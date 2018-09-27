3,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth over $300,000 seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A total of 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes valued at over $300,000 were seized from a lorry at the Tuas Checkpoint on Wednesday (Sept 26).

In a statement on Thursday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the Malaysia-registered refrigerated lorry was driven by a 37-year-old man, with another 25-year-old man on board.

Both men are Malaysians.

The lorry was directed for further checks at Tuas Checkpointabout 5.30am on Wednesday after an ICA officer noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry.

The lorry was carrying a consignment that was declared to be frozen food, but ICA officers uncovered 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes during the checks.

The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about $298,900 and $21,900 respectively.

The case has been handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said security checks are critical to Singapore's security.

The authority added that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives and other types of contraband.