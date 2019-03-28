35 suspects arrested for various offences in 3-day police operation targeting vice and gambling activities

SINGAPORE - Five men and 30 women, aged between 21 and 88, were arrested in an anti-vice operation which lasted from Monday (March 25) to Wednesday.

As part of the operation, a series of raids targeting vice and gambling activities were conducted in the vicinity of Beach Road, Bencoolen Street, Tiong Bahru Road, Temple Street, Jalan Membina and Havelock Road.

Two men and 13 women were arrested for gambling-related offences in the vicinity of Jalan Membina and Temple Street.

Another 17 women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. These women, who were on work permits and short term visit passes, were believed to be offering sexual services online and operated from hotels and hostels.

The remaining three men were arrested for immigration-related offences.

On Thursday, the police advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Under the Common Gaming House Act, any person caught gaming in public can be fined up to $5000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Gaming refers to the act of playing any game of chance or of mixed chance and skill for money or money's worth.

The police said that they will clamp down hard on vice and illegal gambling activities, and that those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law.