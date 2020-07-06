Woman, 34, arrested for allegedly murdering 95-year-old woman in Upper Serangoon

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after she was accused of killing a 95-year-old woman in Upper Serangoon.

The police said that they were alerted to a stabbing case in a residential unit in Recreation Road on Monday (July 6) at about 1.50pm.

The 95-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the scene and later pronounced dead by a paramedic.

The police have classified the case as murder.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the accused knew each other.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.