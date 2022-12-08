33 months’ jail for woman who tricked friends into paying over $196k for luxury goods

SINGAPORE - A woman cheated 13 people of more than $196,000 by taking orders for discounted luxury goods she did not plan to deliver.

Siti Norashikin Azmi, who previously worked as a sales associate for Gucci, came up with the scam in December 2019 when an ex-colleague sent her a list of the brand’s past season items that were being sold at a discounted price.

She sent the list to her friends, took orders and accepted payment for the items she knew she was not going to deliver.

The 34-year-old later created her own list of purported discounted goods for other luxury brands.

In total, she cheated her victims of $196,705 between 2019 and 2021. None of the items were ever delivered.

Siti was sentenced to 33 months’ jail on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating. Eight similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

She has made restitution of over $16,000 to four victims.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said Siti had worked for Gucci, which was located in the Duty Free Shop (DFS) in Changi Airport, between August 2018 and June 2019. She later worked as an administrative assistant in DFS Changi Airport.

In December 2019, her ex-colleague at Gucci sent her a list of items from previous seasons, which were being sold at a discounted price.

Siti sent the list to her friends and family, took orders from them and sought payment upfront for the luxury goods.

She later created her own lists, with purported items from other luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermes. She told her friends that each item was being offered at a 70 per cent discount.

To convince them that she had placed the orders on their behalf, she sent them receipts. These receipts were issued for purchases made by staff members at DFS Changi Airport.

Siti, who had access to the receipts as she was then working as an administrative assistant for DFS Changi Airport, sent her victims copies of receipts that matched their orders.

When DFS Changi Airport discovered this, they terminated her employment in July or August 2020, according to court documents.

But Siti continued her ruse. In September 2020, she contacted 32-year-old Muhammad Imran Sumarli, who she had met via a dating app, and told him that she was working as a retail associate with DFS at Changi Airport Terminal 3.