33 caught in illegal KTV outlet being investigated for Covid-19 breaches

SINGAPORE - A total of 33 people are being investigated for flouting Covid-19 rules after they were caught by the police in an unlicensed karaoke outlet.

The police said in a statement on Monday night (June 7) that the group comprises 26 men and seven women, aged between 20 and 68.

They were caught after the police were alerted on May 26 that an unlicensed KTV outlet was operating in Enggor Street in Tanjong Pagar.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found two men, both 37, trying to leave the unit through the back door.

"The officers then entered the unit and found another 31 people, allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising. Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided in the unit without a valid licence," said the police.

They added that karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and cans of beer found in the unit were seized as part of the investigations.

A 39-year-old man, who was in the unit, is believed to be the operator.

He was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor without a valid licence and will also be investigated for purportedly providing public entertainment without a licence under the Public Entertainments Act.

The penalty for providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence is a fine of up to $20,000 for each offence.

Those found guilty of flouting Covid-19 rules can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.