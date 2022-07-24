$32m luxury goods scam: A timeline of key events

SINGAPORE - Within two short years, Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, met his wife - Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27 - and they started a business trading luxury goods.
They spent lavishly but are now fugitives on the Interpol wanted list.
SINGAPORE - Within two short years, Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, met his wife - Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27 - and they started a business trading luxury goods.
They spent lavishly but are now fugitives on the Interpol wanted list.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.