$32m luxury goods scam: 2 men get 1 year in jail for helping couple flee S'pore

SINGAPORE - Two Malaysian men were each sentenced to a year's jail on Thursday after they admitted in a district court to their roles in helping a couple allegedly involved in a $32 million luxury goods scam flee Singapore.

Mohamed Alias, 40, and Mohamad Fazli Abdul Rahman, 38 have pleaded guilty to offences under the Immigration Act.

The two men had assisted Singaporean Pi Jiapeng and his Thai wife Pansuk Siriwipa leave the country illegally.

According to court documents, Mohamed Alias helped the couple flee from Tuas Checkpoint at around 7.30pm on July 4 by allowing them to hide in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

Fazli had engaged in a conspiracy with him in arranging the escape.

The court heard that Mohamed Alias and Fazli worked at the same logistics company in Malaysia.

A man known only as “Anson” offered RM16,000 (S$5,020) to Fazli, to help Pi and Pansuk leave Singapore illegally.

At the time, the identities of Pi and Pansuk were not known to Fazli.

Fazli roped in Mohamed Alias, who was a lorry driver and whose job scope included making deliveries from Malaysia to Singapore.

Mohamed Alias then agreed to help the couple leave the island.

On July 4, when Mohamed Alias drove to a self-storage facility in Ang Mo Kio, Fazli told him to wait for the couple there.

The couple later boarded the lorry and sat at the passenger seat.

When they were nearing Tuas Checkpoint, Mohamed Alias instructed them to hide in the vehicle’s container compartment.

The court heard that an immigration officer performed a clearance soon after and no spot check was conducted.

Fazli, at the instruction of Anson, told Mohamed Alias to drop the couple off at a flyover near the Johor checkpoint. The couple were then picked up by an unidentified driver.

Pi and Pansuk, both 27, left Singapore after they allegedly failed to deliver $32 million worth of goods to customers.

Pi, who was born in Fujian province in China, was initially arrested by the Singapore police on June 27.

His passport was impounded and he was released on $15,000 bail the next day.

Pansuk was assisting the police with investigations and had surrendered her passport on June 30.

The couple became uncontactable and left Singapore on July 4.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were then issued against the pair.

The Royal Thai Police later told police here that the duo were possibly staying in a Johor Baru hotel.

The police then asked their counterparts in Malaysia to locate them.

The couple were arrested on Aug 11 and handed over to the police here that day.

In his mitigation, Fazli said he is supporting his parents and has three children aged three, six and nine.

“They need me and I need to pay for my house and car and expenses every month. It is my responsibility... and I am the sole breadwinner,” said Fazli through an interpreter.

Mohamed Alias said he also has three children to support and noted that his wife is not working.

He added in his mitigation that he is deeply remorseful for what he did and that he has been fully cooperative during investigations.

