32-year-old man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting four minors

SINGAPORE - Using such claims as being part of a secret society gang and having clairvoyant abilities, a 32-year-old permanent resident manipulated four underaged girls into performing sexual acts on him.

He even had a weekly roster for the girls, who were all minors below the age of 16, to comply with his sexual demands.

All four cannot be identified owing to a gag order by the court.

Simon Wong Choy Chuan pleaded guilty on Monday (Feb 24) to four counts of sexually assaulting a minor.

Twenty-four other charges of sex-related offences will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced on March 20.

Court documents show that he committed his offences between September 2017 and February 2018.

He got to know the first victim in August 2017 when she was aged 15. Wong lied that he was 21 and they entered into a romantic relationship the following month.

From September 2017 to December 2017, he had sex with her, including sexually penetrating her multiple times .

In December 2017, at his behest, she introduced three of her friends to him. Two were 14 years old and the third was aged 13.

Wong lied to the trio he was 19 years old and a member of a secret society gang.

He subsequently asked all four to join his gang and pay him daily membership fees in exchange for protecting them from being bullied in school.

With the last three girls, he got them to accede to his sexual demands by claiming he had clairvoyant abilities. In one instance, he told one of them ill fortune would befall another if she did not perform sexual acts on him.

Court documents state he instructed the first victim to teach the others how to perform sexual acts. She did so reluctantly, afraid that he would be angry if she refused.

His offences came to light when the 13-year-old made a police report on Feb 14, 2018. She feared for her safety as he kept calling her mobile phone to ask her to attend his meetings with the other girls.