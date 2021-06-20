311 people probed for alleged roles in scams costing victims $8.2m

The police are investigating 311 people, aged between 16 and 84, for suspected involvement in 866 reported cases of scams in which victims lost more than $8.2 million.

This comes after a two-week operation between June 5 and Friday that uncovered a range of scams, including those involving Internet love, government official impersonation and fake gambling platforms.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Cheating offences carry a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Money launderers may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000 or both.

Individuals providing payment services in Singapore without a licence may be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

To avoid becoming accomplices, members of the public should always reject requests to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they would be held accountable if these are linked to crimes, the police said.

Those who have information on scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness