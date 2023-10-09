3 years’ jail for drug offender who assaulted prison officer, causing facial fracture

SINGAPORE - A narcotics abuser was undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre (DRC) located within Changi Prison when he punched a prison officer in an unprovoked attack, causing a fracture to the man’s face.

Kaliappan Kumarasamy, 51, later told investigators that he was feeling angry at the time because of an internal investigation against him and another inmate over an unrelated dispute.

On Monday, he was sentenced to three years’ jail after pleading guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to chief warder Lim See Chuan, 41.

Shortly before the incident on Dec 21, 2022, inmates at the DRC were released from their cells to consume their medication.

Mr Lim later approached Kaliappan to escort him back to his cell, and the pair started talking as they walked down a corridor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said: “While they were talking, the victim touched the accused’s right upper arm as a friendly gesture. However, a moment later as they continued walking, the accused suddenly punched the victim’s face forcefully with his left fist.

“The victim fell to the ground. As the victim was picking himself up, the accused stood in front of him and threw another punch at the victim’s head with his left fist. This punch missed the victim’s head.”

Mr Lim, who was bleeding from his nose and mouth, activated his communication device for assistance, prompting his colleagues to rush over.

Despite this, Kaliappan continued to assume an aggressive fighting stance and had both his fists raised.

A prison officer deployed pepper spray on Kaliappan and he was subdued.

Mr Lim was taken to Changi General Hospital. He was discharged later that day and was given seven days of hospitalisation leave.

He continued to suffer from facial numbness, said DPP Chew who asked for Kaliappan to be given between three years and 3½ years’ jail on Monday.

The prosecutor told the court: “The accused had brazenly assaulted the victim despite being completely unprovoked.

“He had done so because he was angry at (the Singapore Prison Service) for a separate investigation against him. Such ‘revenge’ attacks... simply cannot be allowed or tolerated.”

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.

Kaliappan cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.