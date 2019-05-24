3 women arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods and apparel

SINGAPORE - Three women aged between 26 and 47 have been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods and apparel.

In a statement on Friday (May 24), the police said the women were arrested when officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids during an operation against two retail outlets at City Plaza.

A total of 370 pieces of trademark-infringing goods with an estimated street value of $28,000 were seized. The products seized included footwear, bags and scarves.

Preliminary investigations found that the counterfeit products had been procured from foreign sources before the women resold them in Singapore.

Those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

In the statement, the authorities said that they take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements.

"Distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences," the police said, adding that they will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate business and consumers.