3 women arrested following scuffle in Marine Parade

Three women, aged between 32 and 55, were arrested following a scuffle near Block 13 Marine Terrace in Marine Parade on Tuesday.

Two female teenagers, aged 14 and 15, and a 38-year-old man are also being investigated, police said yesterday.

Police said they were called to the scene at about 1.45pm on Tuesday. Two officers arrived and found two groups of people, involving a total of 11 people, in a heated dispute.

"Members of one group were seen approaching the other group in an aggressive manner and one officer took a member of the first group aside to engage separately. The other officer attempted to calm and separate the rest.

"Some members of both groups subsequently broke into a scuffle, despite repeated advice and intervention by the officer. Both officers successfully broke up the scuffle shortly," said police.

Six other officers arrived within minutes to provide assistance.

Preliminary investigations found that the two female teenagers knew each other and the other nine people were their family members and a friend. The dispute initially arose due to offensive remarks exchanged between members of both groups on Monday, police said.

Investigations are continuing.

On Thursday, a video of the scuffle was uploaded onto alternative media All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page.

If convicted of affray, the three women could each be jailed for up to a year, fined $5,000, or both.

The police reiterate that they do not condone acts of violence. Members of the public have also been advised to follow the instructions of police officers and not take the law into their own hands.