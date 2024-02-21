3 weeks’ jail for maid who slapped and kicked employer’s son, 8, who has ADHD

SINGAPORE – A maid slapped and kicked her employer’s eight-year-old son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), out of frustration at his behaviour.

The abuse, which took place in January 2024, was caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

Sakinah, 25, who goes by one name, was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Feb 21 after she pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. She faced an enhanced penalty as the victim is under 14 years old.

There is a gag order on the victim’s identity and the location of the offence to protect the boy’s identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Huiyi said Sakinah, who is from Indonesia, had been working for the employer since June 2023.

Apart from doing household chores, Sakinah took care of four of her employer’s children.

She had been told that the eight-year-old boy has special needs and requires special attention.

Sakinah was responsible for getting him and two of his siblings ready for school on weekday mornings and taking them to the foot of the block to board the school bus.

On Jan 31, 2024, at around 6.15am, Sakinah asked the three children to get ready as their school bus was due to arrive at 6.20am.

“However, the victim was playing with his crayons and robot in the house and was slow to put on his shoes,” said DPP Lu.

After Sakinah took the crayons and robot away, the boy began shouting and refused to wear his shoes.

Sakinah was unable to manage the the boy’s behaviour and grew frustrated with him.

When they were outside the flat, the boy lay on the floor and refused to get up.

Sakinah slapped him on the head and forearms and also flicked his right ear.