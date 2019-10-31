3 teenagers arrested for posting Instagram video of a fake chopper attack

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested three teenagers for posting a fake video on Instagram.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 31), the police said the teenagers - aged between 17 and 19 - had taken a video of one of them wielding a chopper at another. They uploaded the clip to Instagram and tagged the police for fun.

The incident happened on Monday at about 11.50pm. The three teenagers were arrested on Tuesday.

"The teenagers were playing among themselves and were not in any immediate or imminent danger," the police said.

Those found guilty of sending a false or fabricated message can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Police are investigating the case.