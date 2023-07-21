3 new judicial commissioners of Supreme Court appointed

SINGAPORE - Three new judicial commissioners (JC) of the Supreme Court have been appointed by the President, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

State Courts registrar Christopher Tan Pheng Wee and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) senior counsel Kristy Tan Ruyan will begin their new roles on Oct 1 for a period of two years.

Mr Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, second chief prosecutor at the AGC, will also serve a term of two years, from May 2, 2024.

Mr Tan was appointed registrar in 2020 and concurrently appointed as deputy presiding judge in 2022.

Since 2003, he has served in the legal and judicial services, including as deputy public prosecutor in the AGC and executive director of the investment intermediaries department in the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He was also awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2011.

Ms Tan takes on the JC role following her position as senior counsel at the AGC, which she has held since 2021.

She started her career in private practice and was made an equity partner at leading law firm Allen & Gledhill in 2013. Ms Tan then joined the legal service, serving as the head of AGC’s advocacy group in 2018 and concurrently as deputy chief counsel of the civil division from 2021.

Mr Faizal, who will take on the JC role in 2024, has 18 years of experience in the legal service, serving in positions including assistant registrar in the Supreme Court and deputy public prosecutor in the AGC. He was appointed senior counsel in 2020.

He has written extensively in various areas of law, with a focus on criminal law and procedure and Muslim law, the Prime Minister’s Office noted. He was also named a young global leader by the World Economic Forum in 2016 and has received awards for his legal scholarship and his work in public service.

With these appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 28 judges, three judicial commissioners, six senior judges and 19 international judges.