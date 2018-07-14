3 nabbed, $32k worth of drugs seized at checkpoint

Three men have been arrested for suspected drug trafficking and 3.2kg of cannabis worth about $32,000 was seized from two cars at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

During checks at about 11.15pm on Wednesday, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found four cling-wrapped bundles of suspected controlled drugs hidden in a bag in a Malaysia-registered car. The bundles were found to contain 204g of cannabis worth about $2,000.

A 71-year-old male Singapore permanent resident was arrested and handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

About an hour later, ICA officers were checking another car when they found about 3kg of cannabis wrapped in aluminium foil in the boot. The cannabis was worth about $30,000.

The driver, 67, and his passenger, 38 - both Singaporeans - were arrested and handed over to CNB.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

In a joint statement yesterday, the ICA and CNB said that Singapore's borders are the first line of defence in safeguarding the nation's security.

"The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," the statement said.