Straitstimes.com header logo

3 men who allegedly locked woman, kid on MBS hotel room balcony during robbery charged in court

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cash amounting to about $50,000 was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

Cash amounting to about $50,000 was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Claudia Tan

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Three Chinese nationals allegedly robbed a woman of $50,000 at MBS after she sought foreign currency exchange via an app.
  • Police recalled a Shanghai-bound flight at Changi Airport to arrest the three men. They were charged with robbery with hurt, and the $50,000 cash was recovered.
  • The accused face 5-20 years jail and caning for robbery with hurt.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - Three Chinese nationals who allegedly robbed a 45-year-old woman at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) were hauled to a district court on June 3.

Du Kai, 34, Li Yue, 29, and Ren Jiliang, 30, were each handed one charge of robbery with hurt.

The prosecutor asked for them to be remanded for a week for investigations.

In a statement on June 2, the police said the woman got to know someone who claimed to offer foreign currency exchange services through a messaging platform.

She had wanted to convert $50,000 in cash to foreign currency, which was to be deposited into her bank e-wallet.

Together with her daughter, she was brought to the Bayfront Avenue area, then later to an MBS hotel room.

When she took out the cash, a man restrained her by the neck and demanded she hand over the money.

The woman and the girl were locked on the room’s balcony.

The police found the three men had boarded a flight bound for Shanghai. The aircraft was recalled to the gate and they were arrested at Changi Airport.

The police said the money was recovered from the men.

An offender convicted of robbery with hurt can be jailed between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The police advised the public to be careful when engaging in currency exchange arrangements with unknown people, particularly those conducted through social media or messaging platforms.

The public should always use licensed money changers for such transactions, said the police.

Their cases will be heard again on June 10.

More on this topic
Woman, kid locked on MBS balcony in robbery; police recall Shanghai-bound flight to nab 3 suspects
3 arrested for causing hurt, robbery after 1.5-hour stand-off at Jurong HDB flat
See more on

State Courts

Robbery

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.